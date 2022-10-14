Scorpion Releases New EXO-R1 EVO Air Full-Face Helmet

It looks like the 2023 model year is going to be full of exciting new bikes, as manufacturers have already begun introducing their lineups for the upcoming year. However, it looks like it’s going to be particularly exciting from a gear perspective, too, as the new ECE 22.06 safety standard is now being implemented. This means that helmet makers are releasing new models, all of which are compliant to the new standard.

One brand that’s been making headlines recently is Scorpion. The Korean helmet manufacturer has enjoyed a lot of popularity in recent times, partially thanks to current MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo. It goes without saying that race helmets are among the safest and most rigorously tested lids out there, and Scorpion’s EXO-R1 EVO Air sits at the very top. In order to conform to the new ECE 22.06 standard, a few changes had to be made to the helmet, hence the EVO nomenclature.

To start with, the EXO-R1 EVO Air has a new shell made out of Ultra-TCT fibers. This shell is supposed to provide better protection in terms of rotational forces in particular. Inside the helmet, a new EPS foam absorbs and disperses impacts much more effectively, and a beefed up chin guard strengthens the front portion of the helmet. The consequence of all this added technology is a minute increase in weight. Depending on the size, the EXO-R1 EVO is 50 to 80 grams heavier than its predecessor. However, it still manages a rather impressive 1,350 grams in size M.

From a styling perspective, the updates to the helmet are not visible since the full-face helmet keeps its recognizable design. Additionally, it retains the same hardware, including the Ellip-Tec II quick-release screen mechanism, Pinlock anti-fog attachment, and Maxvision screen. The detachable and washable Kwikwick 3 inside and cheek pad inflation mechanism, both defining characteristics of the Scorpion EXO-R1, are still offered here.

Scorpion has 13 various color options, including two basic models, five designs that are each available in several variations, and two plain-colored models. The Scorpion EXO-R1 EVO Air is available starting at 369.90 Euros ($361 USD) and comes in a Carbon variant, also conforming to the ECE 22.06 standard, for 469.90 Euros ($459 USD).