As we previously reported, Royal Enfield reported an absolutely incredible 145-percent worldwide sales increase in September, 2022 over numbers for the same period in 2021. That’s certainly a positive way to charge toward the end of the calendar year for any company, but what’s fueling such impressive growth?

Multiple factors are in play, but there’s no ignoring one thing in particular: The introduction and pricing of the Hunter 350. In Enfield’s home market, the Hunter 350’s most direct competition is, of course, the Honda H’Ness CB350.

While the latter bike was introduced some time ago, it’s been popular among riders in India since its initial release in 2020. Although fans around the world have since wondered aloud when it might come to their region, so far, it’s only been released in India and also in Japan, where it’s sold as the GB350.

Contrast that with the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, where the plan from the drop was always that this model would eventually see worldwide release—with staggered regional sales to help ensure a steady flow of bikes to meet geographical demands. First, it rolled out in India—with plans for Thailand, other Asian markets, Europe, and the rest of the world to follow.

In September, 2022, Royal Enfield reportedly sold 17,118 Hunter 350s. This follows August, 2022 sales of 18,197 Hunter 350s. Although the Classic 350 is still far and away the biggest seller in Enfield’s current lineup, those numbers certainly indicate how popular the Hunter 350 has become in the short time that it’s been available. By contrast, just 3,980 Honda H’Ness CB350s sold in September, 2022, on top of 3,714 sold in August.

A number of factors are likely in play here, not the least of which is that the Hunter 350 is priced at about 50,000 rupees less (about $609) than the H’Ness CB350. There’s also the fact that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India only sells its bikes within the country, whereas Enfield sells worldwide. While the Hunter 350 isn’t available everywhere just yet, it is already sold in additional markets outside of India.

In any case, it’s an impressive achievement for what seems to be a wildly popular new model in the Hunter 350.