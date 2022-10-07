Kawasaki has a unique definition for the term “new model”. Earlier this week, Team Green hyped up the unveiling of seven “new vehicles” just to pull the covers off slight iterations or updates of its KLX, Ninja, KLR, Z, and KX lineups. That seems to be a pattern with the brand, as Kawasaki Indonesia followed the same approach when it introduced the 2023 Ninja ZX-25R.

Billed as a “New Product Launch”, Kawasaki promised to present a new ZX model on October 1-2, 2022. Instead, the company simply split the two-variant line into three ZX-25R trims. Kawi originally launched the model in Indonesia in July, 2020. The four-cylinder, quarter-liter screamer was such a success in the country that the firm issued more colors for the 2022 model year.

In 2023, the range retains the same general color schemes but switches up the graphics to keep things fresh. The base model now comes in a Metallic Spark Black livery while the ABS SE variant earns Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray and Candy Persimmon Red color options. The newly classified range-topper, the ZX-25RR, separates from the pack with its Lime Green base and KRT Edition graphics.

2023 Kawasaki ZX-25R ABS SE 2023 Kawasaki ZX-25R

Aside from the modestly revised colorways, the ZX-25R family also gains a TFT dash with Circuit Mode and Bluetooth connectivity. All three Ninjas sport the same 37 mm SFF-BP front suspension but the double-R trim gains preload adjustability. Out back, the standard ZX-25R and ABS SE offer a linkage-equipped rear suspension and the ZX-25RR shows up its siblings yet again with a BFRC lite shock.

Aside from that, nearly all else is equal. The ABS SE and RR boast a bi-directional quickshifter but the base model shares traction control and power modes with its relatives. The pricing also reflects the three-tiered line with the base model retailing for Rp 105,000,000 ($6,900 USD), the ABS SE version going up to Rp 123,500,000 ($8,100 USD), and the ZX-25RR commanding Rp 129,900,000 ($8,500 USD).