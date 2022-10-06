If you like carbon fiber, and you’re also fond of the Horex VR6, then Horex has yet another creation in store for fans to enjoy. Back at Intermot 2018, Horex introduced the VR6 RAW, which showcased extremely lightweight, forged aluminum wheels in black to match its blacked-out everything. It boasted quite a bit of carbon fiber of its own, and weighed in at a claimed 220 kilograms dry (about 485 pounds).

Now that it’s 2022, it’s also Horex’s 99th birthday (as we mentioned when talking about the Regina Evo, 2023 will mark its 100th anniversary). To celebrate—and also probably at least partially because Horex is now owned by 3C Carbon Group AG, which specializes in carbon fiber composites—the German motorcycle firm revealed its new, limited-edition VR6 RAW 99.

What’s different? More carbon fiber, less weight, and a few other tweaks that make sense in 2022. The VR6 RAW 99 adds a carbon fiber subframe, as well as a new carbon fiber steering head fitted as standard. (The CF steering head was previously an available option on the regular VR6 RAW.)

Also new is a curve-adaptive LED headlight with the Horex ‘H’ shape featuring as a daytime running light. As is usually the case when carbon fiber is added, weight was also subtracted from the VR6 RAW 99—to the tune of five kilograms (or 11 pounds). According to the company, the limited-edition machine weighs only 215 kilograms (473 pounds) dry. Curb weight isn’t listed, but 11 pounds is significant in any case.

The Horex VR6 RAW 99 is powered by the same water-cooled, 1,218cc six-cylinder VR6 engine as before, which makes a claimed 161 horsepower and 128 newton-meters (about 94.4 foot-pounds) of torque. It features premium components, including a fully adjustable Öhlins suspension and Brembo brakes (M50s up front and a P2.34 in the rear). A lithium-ion battery also comes fitted as standard—it's the little things, right?

MSRP for the Horex VR6 RAW 99 is 50,000 Euros, which is about $49,210 as of October 6, 2022. It’s available for preorder directly from Horex at Intermot 2022, with deliveries expected to begin in March, 2023.