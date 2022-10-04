On the occasion of Intermot 2022, German company Horex officially unveiled its newest model, the Regina Evo. In celebration of the brand’s upcoming 100th anniversary in 2023, this bike harks back to one of its most popular models from the past, the 1958 Regina.

As you’ll note when comparing the two, the styling inspiration from the original Regina is immediately evident. Both are single-seat, retro, naked machines, based around single-cylinder engines. There’s a whole lot of modernity in the mix as well, though—with a particularly strong reliance on carbon fiber reinforced polymer, or CFRP throughout the frame and swingarm.

The engine is a water-cooled, 600cc single-cylinder unit that makes a claimed 48 horsepower at 7,500 rpm, along with 54 newton-meters (39.83 pound-feet) of torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox. That may not sound like a whole lot, but this is probably a good time to mention the bike’s dry weight—which, thanks to all that carbon fiber, is a mere 133 kilograms (or 293-ish pounds). Obviously, it’ll be a little over 300 pounds with all fluids and in running order, but that’s still pretty light on its feet.

Suspension consists of a conventional 43mm telescopic fork, along with a cantilever monoshock setup in the rear. Horex says both ends are adjustable, but doesn’t give specific details as to the levels of adjustability. Braking duties are performed by a dual Beringer two-piston caliper setup in front, with 260mm brake discs. The rear gets a single Beringer two-piston caliper and a 240mm brake disc. The Regina Evo rolls on a pair of chrome-look aluminum spoke 18-inch wheels, and comes with ABS as standard.

The Horex Regina Evo gets LED lighting all around, including daytime running lights. If you play around with the 360-degree Regina Evo viewer on the official website, you’ll also see the unmissable Horex ‘H’ in the headlight, as well. Further badging throughout makes it extremely clear what company made the bike that you’re riding, if you ride one of these.

The seat features what Horex describes as “3D mesh seat padding,” which hopefully offers decent comfort to go with its upscale looks. Seat height ranges between 790 and 810mm, according to the company—presumably because these bikes will likely be limited-edition and made to order, so you can have it specced how you like if you buy one. Pricing and availability have not yet been announced.