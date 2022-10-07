The JVB Bobber Is A Custom Streamlined Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Customizing a bike that’s supposed to look and feel like a custom out of the factory can be a slippery slope. Sure, you can change a few things to make it more your own, but what else can you do to make it even more, well, custom? Take, for example, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber. Designed as a low-slung, laid-back cruiser, this British twin is burly, retro, and sleek all wrapped into one. What, then, can you do to make it stand out even more?

Well, a custom shop called JVB-Moto from Cologne, Germany seems to have found the answer, and no matter what you say, this custom build turns heads. The bike started life as a fairly modern 2017 Triumph Bobber, but now, it takes on a completely different look. For starters, gone is the floating saddle and the cropped tail section that has become very much associated with the Bobber’s look. Instead, the bike gets a custom fabricated subframe and a hump at the tail, similar to what you’d find in a flat-tracker.

Furthermore, the front end of the bike is drastically altered, too, and features a rectangular headlight, practically making this bike unrecognizable as a Triumph Bobber. When looked at head-on, you may be confused into thinking that you’re looking at a custom Harley-Davidson. However, as the bike passes you and you get a glimpse of its side, you’ll notice that it’s rocking a parallel-twin instead of a V-twin. Perhaps only then will you be made aware of its British origins.

Another interesting thing to note is the bike’s rear wheel which looks like it’s rocking a disc-wheel setup. It is, however, a custom made wheel cover that conceals the spokes underneath—a nifty and smart way of giving the bike a more streamlined aesthetic. The rear end of the bike receives an upgraded rear monoshock from Wilbers which is neatly concealed underneath the hump. Meanwhile, the front end is beefed up with a stabilizer.

Last but not least, the JVB Bobber breathes through a set of Vance & Hines mufflers which exit the bike on either side. They’re a lot shorter than the stock pipes, and complement the custom rear end rather nicely. It’s really interesting to see how such subtle yet thoroughly thought out modifications can completely alter the look of a bike, isn’t it? The JVB Bobber with its rectangular front end, custom tail, and minute albeit striking details is a perfect example of this.

Best of all, the parts that make up a lot of JVB-Moto’s custom builds are often reproduced and available for sale on JVB-Moto’s webshop in partnership with Kedo. Chances are the same is true for this custom Bobber, so anyone looking to give their Triumph Bobber similar treatment is in luck. Of course, the workshop has several other custom builds that could very well serve as inspiration for your own custom. Of course, you can take a look at their Instagram page and admire the craftsmanship that goes into their work.

Gallery: The JVB Bobber Is A Custom Streamlined Triumph Bonneville Bobber