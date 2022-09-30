It’s late September, 2022, and the 2023 Honda Gold Wing lineup is nearly here. It will be available in your choice of four different trim levels and three colors (dependent on trim level selected) in November, 2022.

The new ‘Wing is powered by Honda’s flat, six-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 1,833cc engine with Unicam valve train. The DCT models utilize several dampers to minimize both shift shock and noise throughout the range. Additionally, the DCT-equipped bikes feature Walking Mode to help riders creep forward and back as needed. Honda also says that the DCT reduces weight slightly since it has no need of a reverse idle shaft, though an exact measurement isn’t given.

Suspension duties are handled by a double-wishbone front suspension system and a Pro-Link rear suspension with a single-sided swingarm. The braking system consists of a pair of 320mm discs up front, as well as a 316mm single disc in the rear. Front brake calipers are radially-mounted six-piston units, while a single three-piston caliper does the job in the rear. The braking system is electronically controlled and has ABS.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Gold Wing Lineup

17 Photos

Other features include throttle-by-wire, four riding modes (Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain), Honda Selectable Torque Control, Hill Start Assist, cruise control, Smart Key, Vehicle Viewfinder to help you find the bike in large parking lot situations, tire pressure monitoring system, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and a seven-inch full-color TFT display up front. You also get LED lighting all around.

The Gold Wing’s entire purpose is touring, and it has plenty to offer riders in that department, as well. Gold Wing Tour variants come with an 11-liter top trunk, saddlebags that hold 30 liters apiece (right and left), and a 60-liter rear storage case that can easily swallow up two XXL helmets—even if they have headsets attached. All luggage has dampers on its lids to keep operation smooth.

Pillion comfort is also accounted for on the current ‘Wing. The passenger backrest is 30mm tall, with a foam thickness of 5mm and a backrest angle of 24.5 degrees, which Honda says helps to reduce pressure on the passenger’s hips during long rides.

Additional touring comfort considerations include an electric windscreen, 45-watt speakers (two up front on the regular Gold Wing, two in front and two in the rear on the Gold Wing Tour), automatic volume adjustment depending on riding conditions, built-in XM radio antenna, and auto-cancelling turn signals.

Four trim levels will be available for 2023: Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT, Gold Wing Tour DCT, Gold Wing Tour, and Gold Wing DCT. Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT comes in Candy Ardent Red, while Gold Wing Tour and Gold Wing Tour DCT come in your choice of either Candy Ardent Red or Black. The Gold Wing DCT is available in one color, Matte Gray.

The 2023 U.S. MSRP for each Gold Wing version is as follows: Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT: $32,900; Gold Wing Tour DCT: $29,600; Gold Wing Tour: $28,600; Gold Wing DCT: $25,600. They’ll roll into Honda showrooms across America in November, 2022.