In 2022, the Yamaha XSR900 turned in its ‘60s café racer ambitions for 1980s Grand Prix styling. The 2022 XSR700 stuck to its guns, however, clinging to ‘70s-inspired paint schemes. The mighty middleweight isn’t the only one partial to the bygone era either. One XSR700 owner, Ty, turned to the Deus Ex Machina custom collective to help craft a modern-classic scrambler build for the ages.

Hailing from Deus Ex Machina’s Australian chapter, the custom project started out with a simple lighting upgrade and a tasteful color change.

"I wanted to keep the bike green when I started thinking up color and design options,” noted Ty. “I found inspiration in vintage racing cars, one of the biggest was Jack Brabham's BT19 colorway. I also really liked the gold color of the Arrows A2 F1 car"

Gallery: The Forager: Yamaha XSR700

7 Photos

That simple color tweak led the team down the custom rabbit hole. Soon, they fitted period-appropriate Biltwell moto bars and a Daytona Velona analog gauge. A Purpose Built Moto Black Box controls the MotoGadget switchgear while MotoGadget grips and mirrors complete the cockpit.

Up front, a seven-inch halogen headlight and Kellermann Atto blinkers replace the stock equipment. Further back, the abbreviated tuck and roll seat and rear subframe loop fully capture the ‘70s vibe. Deus mounts a new brushed alloy rear mudguard directly to the trimmed subframe and tacks on a bullet-style LED taillight for extra style points.

The team pairs that custom rear fender with an SW Motech front unit, and JVB fork gaiters keep dust out of the fork seals. Affectionately named The Forager, the custom XSR700 gains some off-road prowess thanks to a set of wire-spoked Alpina Raggi wheels shod in Pirelli MT60RS tires.

"I honestly couldn't be happier!” Ty proclaimed. “I think the work Jeremy has done has really tied in with my vision for the bike"

Yes, the XSR900 may have moved on to another era, but Deus Ex Machina Australia’s Forager proves the XSR700 remains comfortable roaming within the ‘70s styling landscape.