Do you want to support Backcountry Discovery Routes and the non-profit organization’s mission to keep charting new routes for adventure and dual-sport enthusiasts? Maybe you’d like a chance to win a brand-new Husqvarna Norden 901, already outfitted with a whole bunch of aftermarket adventure accessories. If either or both of these situations describe you, then you’ll want to know about BDR’s 2022 fundraiser.

The folks at BDR have taken a Husqvarna Norden 901 and, thanks to the generous support of their sponsors, applied a whole bunch of choice upgrades to it before offering it as their fundraiser prize in 2022. From September 14, 2022 through noon PST on January 20, 2023, you can enter to win this one-of-a-kind machine by simply donating to BDR via the official link in our Sources.

The winner will be announced via a live prize drawing on BDR’s YouTube channel, to be held on January 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. PST. The fundraiser is selling entries in multiple amounts, from one to 15, with discounts if you donate larger amounts.

Although the first thing you may spot in the photo is the BDR graphics, that’s far from the only modification that the BDR folks are including in this Norden 901. Here’s a full list of all the upgrades that will come on this machine when it goes home with the lucky prize winner:

Full WP XPLOR PRO suspension (front and rear)

Touratech upper and lower crash bars

Touratech pannier racks

Touratech Zega Evo 31L and 38L aluminum touring panniers

Touratech Defensa Expedition hand guards

Touratech Waterproof Adventure dry bag, 31L (blue)

Touratech locking mount for Garmin Zumo XT and GPS Adapter

Garmin Zumo XT pre-loaded with all 12 BDR route tracks (including the upcoming Oregon route that hasn’t been released yet)

Yoshimura RS-4 slip-on exhaust

Cyclops Aurora aux light kit with daytime running lights

Black Dog Cycle Works rear rack, skid plate, and foot pegs

Camel ADV finger clutch actuator and heat shield

Rottweiler air intake system

TripleClamp Moto engine covers and Scotts steering damper mounting kit

Vanache Motorsports bar risers, case saver, and side stand extension

MOTOZ Tractionator tires

This giveaway is only open to United States residents, 18 years of age or older. No purchase is necessary to enter or win, but if you want to support a good cause with your donation while entering, you’re encouraged to do so.