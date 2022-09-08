It’s September 8, 2022—and you know what that means? Guzzi World Days officially kicked off today in Mandello del Lario, Italy. It runs through September 11, 2022—and the festival is extra-special this year for a couple of reasons.

For one reason, of course, it marks a return to togetherness for Guzzisti after the pandemic made it impossible to safely hold such events for two long years. For another, Moto Guzzi is also calling this its official 100th anniversary birthday party—even though technically, the 100th birthday was last year. (It’s just like when your own birthday falls on a work day and you have the party on the weekend instead, right? Right.)

In May, 2022, we told you that Guzzi World Days would be back on in September. Since it was so far ahead of the actual event, details about what to expect at the festival weren’t yet available at that time. Now, however, we have a better idea of what kinds of festivities attendees can expect to partake in while they’re there.

Visitors are, of course, encouraged to visit the Moto Guzzi Museum, which was recently renovated and reorganized. It’s obviously a must-visit for Guzzisti, so unless you’re someone who has the opportunity to go there regularly, Guzzi World Days is the perfect opportunity to make the pilgrimage.

Throughout the festival, Moto Guzzi will be offering free test rides on its bikes to attendees. If you’re interested in checking out the latest and greatest that Moto Guzzi has to offer, there are definitely far worse places to do it than beautiful Mandello del Lario. While it isn’t available to test ride, you will also be able to appreciate the V100 Mandello up close and in person.

On Saturday, there will be a Moto Guzzi parade, full of all eras of Guzzi motorcycles gathering together and flowing to stop in front of the gate at Moto Guzzi headquarters. Both Moto Guzzi Museum and Factory tours will be free throughout the event, so you’ll be able to soak up as much Guzzi culture and history as you care to do.

Customizers including Officine Rossopuro will have displays, and there will be live music, street food, camaraderie, and an overall good Guzzisti vibe to celebrate the Italian eagle brand. All in all, it will be a festival that Moto Guzzi fans probably won’t want to miss.