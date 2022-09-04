I’ll be one of the first to admit that commuting to work with a motorcycle is both glamorous and tedious. Yes, you will look cool pulling up to your office or the public parking lots on your tricked-out toy, but all that protective gear has to go somewhere.

Even if you do find a cozy little indoor garage to park your bike for the day, you still have to carry around a helmet and bring the rest of your gear around. While I do appreciate being able to squeeze through the cracks and getting to my destination earlier than my colleagues in cars, parking my pride and joy will wrack my nerves and encumbers me with all the gear that I need to lug around for the day. For me, the best part about commuting on a motorcycle is the ride itself, but Mimoto wants to help streamline that experience by eliminating worry and hassle.

The company is based in Spain, and it offers motorcyclists a safe parking slot for their bikes and even a locker for their gear. The founders of Mimoto thought that it would be a good idea for motorcyclists to not experience all the inconveniences associated with worrying about their motorcycle or how to do things with a helmet in one hand. The added security is already worth paying for and that locker is simply icing on the cake. Motorcycle thefts are a real threat especially if you ride something expensive, and Mimoto offers a nice and safe space for you to park your bike, stash your gear, and carry on with your day.

Currently, Mimoto has three branches, one in Madrid, another in Alicante, and the last in Barcelona. Only two-wheelers are allowed and it doesn’t matter whether it’s a BMW R 1250 GS or a Vespa.

To add, the parking garage isn’t just guarded by a lock and key, the multi-story spaces are monitored by cameras and owners may even access the live feed through a dedicated application that they can download.

Now, the Mimoto parking service charges per hour at a rate of two Euros ($2 USD with today's exchange rate). However, it is also possible to secure a one-year contract with Mimoto for a flat rate. This seems like the perfect solution to keep your gear in one place and to keep your bike from getting vandalized, scratched, or stolen while you’re at work, and if you have separation anxiety, there is definitely an app for that from Mimoto.