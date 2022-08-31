Yamaha Introduces Minor Refinements To The Fazer FZ15 In Brazil

The small to mid-displacement motorcycle market in Latin America is very much similar to that of the Asian market. With many people dependent on lightweight and affordable vehicles for their daily mobility, these types of bikes make sense. That said, countries like Brazil are full of motorcycles you won’t find in North America, one of which is the Yamaha FZ15, a bike that looks like a smaller MT-03, but with a few key design elements.

Yamaha has made the Fazer FZ15 revamp available in Brazil for 16,990 Brazilian Real, which is equivalent to around $3,316 USD. As was already said, the FZ15 is a popular option for commuters and enthusiasts in Brazil because of the bike's adaptability and athletic appearance. At first glance, we can tell that the FZ15 has a new projector headlamp that resembles the FZ25's. The FZ-FI V3 offered in the Asian market has similarities with the Fazer FZ15's overall aesthetic in all other respects.

The addition of quality Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires at both ends as standard is the bike's major upgrade. Additionally, the length has been extended by 10 mm, the ground clearance has been raised by 5 mm, and the fuel tank has been reduced from 12.9 liters to 11.9 liters. Even more intriguing, the 149cc single-cylinder engine of the Fazer FZ15 boasts flex fuel capabilities, allowing it to run on both regular gasoline and ethanol. The bike has an output of 12 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 8.89 ft-lbs of torque.

With a few minor layout changes, Yamaha has equipped the Fazer FZ15 with a completely digital LCD instrument panel. The bike is mostly the same other than some small improvements. A 282mm disc up front and a 220mm disc at the back help the FZ15 come to a halt. It has new Diablo Rosso II tires measuring 100 and 140 at the front and back, respectively, and rolls on 17-inch wheels on either end, like the majority of naked street bikes. Overall, the FZ15 is a rather light motorcycle, weighing in at 135 kilograms ready to ride.

Last but not least, Yamaha is offering the revised entry-level naked streetfighter in three colorways consisting of Racing Blue, Midnight Black, and Magma Red. It’s interesting that the updated version of the FZ15 made its debut in Brazil first, as the Asian-spec version has yet to be updated. That said, we could soon expect the revisions found on this bike to make their way across the pond in the coming months. After all, Yamaha’s small-displacement commuters such as this and the massively popular XSR155 are among the best-selling motorcycles in Asia.