Last year, Andrea Verona, Thomas Oldrati, Matteo Cavallo, and Davide Guarneri lifted the 95th International Six Days Enduro trophy for the host nation, Italy. In order to repeat at this year’s event, held in Le Puy en Velay, France, the team will need to fend off a host of enduro teams. Across the classes, 564 riders from 30 nations will comprise the field.

With the exception of Enduro2 championship leader Wil Ruprecht and seven-time world champion Brad Freeman, the enduro world’s best of the best will be there. The 2022 ISDE installment will run from Monday, August 29, 2022, through Saturday, September 3, 2022, with three different routes spanning the multi-leg format.

The riders will start the first day at Saugues, picking their way through Siaugues Sainte-Marie and Langeac before ending the stage at La bête du Gevuadan on day two. The competitors will start and finish the next two days at Le Bouchet Saint Nicolas, heading to Langogne as a service point with enduro tests spread between Saint Haon, Volcan du Bonjourm, and Puylaurent. On the fifth day, riders will tackle Saint Paulien, Vorey sur Arzon, Retournac, and Craponne sur Arzon.

At 7:30 am each day, organizers will set off three-rider groups at one-minute intervals. The field is so crowded that the starting procedure requires more than three hours to complete. By the end of each stage, ISDE combines the best three rider times from each four-rider team. For that reason, a team can carry on if one member drops out but must forfeit if they lose two riders throughout the competition.

The team with the lowest overall time after the six-day race will claim the 96th International Six Days Enduro trophy. Throughout the contest, riders will need to execute their own tire changes, oil/air filter swaps, and other overall maintenance. Competitors can do their own repairs on the trail and during 15-minute morning and evening service segments.

The team that can consistently overcome the challenging off-road tests while minimizing timing penalties will position itself to win the prestigious 2022 ISDE title.