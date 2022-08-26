What are you doing on Monday, August 29, 2022? If you’re going to the North American Warhorse/Ducati NYC track day at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, then there’s a cool thing going on that you need to know about, and it involves the Roadracing World Action Fund.

For this specific track day, Dunlop is stepping up to offer a very special deal to participants at the Pocono Raceway North American Warhorse/Ducati NYC event. On that day, Dunlop will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of 20 sets of new Sportmax Q5 tires to the Roadracing World Action Fund.

That’s right; buy yourself some new track day tires at that event, and all that money will go to help fund RRWAF’s safety efforts at track days like yours. In addition, you’ll be some of the first riders in North America to even try these tires.

For those unfamiliar, the 501(c)3 nonprofit Roadracing World Action Fund is an organization that exists to promote track safety for riders and racers. That includes education, and it especially includes the funding of airfence barriers for motorcycle road race tracks and track days across the U.S.

If that’s not cool enough for you, this specific track day event will also see Warharse HSBK Racing Ducati rider Josh Herrin and Dunlop tire engineer Anthony “Tony” Romo make appearances at the track. They’ll be there to offer support for Dunlop customers, so don’t miss your chance to get their input on your setup.

Any rider who is registered for the North American Warhorse/Ducati NYC track day at Pocono Raceway on August 29, 2022 will be able to purchase a brand-new set of Dunlop Sportmax Q5 tires in their choice of two size options for $300 per set. To clarify, all $300 of that money will then go directly to the Roadracing World Action Fund for the first 20 sets of these tires that are sold.

Available tire size combinations are:

120/70-17 and 180/60-17

120/70-17 and 200/60-17

Only 10 sets of each of these size pairings will be available as part of this special deal. The tires can be purchased either at North American Warhorse in Dunmore, Pennsylvania (where they must also be mounted on your tires), starting on Friday, August 26, 2022. They can also be purchased trackside at Pocono Raceway at the August 29 track day, where they won’t be required to be mounted.

Track day participants at this event will also receive a $100 coupon toward any future Dunlop tire purchase at participating Dunlop tire dealers. As of August 26, 2022, spots are still open for the standard Pocono Raceway track day registration on August 29, so we’ll stick a link in our Sources if you want to sign up. (The deluxe package, which includes accommodation nearby, is already sold out.)