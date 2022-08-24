British Startup Mac Motorcycles Unveils The Retro-Inspired Ruby

A new motorcycle startup from the U.K. by the name of Mac Motorcycles has introduced the Ruby, a retro-style cafe-racer that gives off a custom motorcycle vibe, but is actually a production model. On the outside, the bike sports all the tell-tale features of a neo-retro cafe-racer, from the clip-on bars, seat cowl, muscular fuel tank, and round headlight. It’s also hiding some interesting underpinnings beneath its retro styling.

Let’s start off with the engine. The Mac Ruby is powered by an engine sourced from yet another Italian manufacturer, SWM. It measures 600cc in capacity, and takes the form of a single-cylinder unit. Overall, the engine is fairly modern, featuring liquid-cooling, a four-valve head, and dual-overhead cams. As such, the punchy little single cylinder engine churns out a pretty impressive 52 horsepower, which is sure to provide an exciting bottom-end rush. The engine also gets a Mikuni 45mm electronic fuel-injection system, and sends power to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox equipped with an assist-slipper clutch.

Another interesting aspect about the Ruby is its chassis. Instead of using an already in-production frame, Mac Motorcycles developed the tubular backbone and cradle frame in-house, specifically for the Ruby. The fuel tank, meanwhile, is inspired by coachbuilders who made use of the English Wheel to fashion body panels out of single aluminum sheets. It’s made by popular Italian parts and equipment maker Acerbis, following the design of Mac Motorcycles. The tank holds 12 liters of fuel, offering adequate range for a bike of this nature. The bike’s bodywork, such as the fenders, seat base, and cowl are all made in house out of ABS plastic.

As for the bike’s suspension, Mac Motorcycles has turned to Taiwanese supplier Fastace for the front forks which consist of beefy 47mm inverted units. The forks come standard with compression and rebound adjustability, and offer 130mm of suspension travel. Out back, the rear monoshock comes from Nitron, a British suspension specialist based in Oxfordshire. The Ruby gets a Nitron R1, which gets adjustable preload, rebound, and compression.

According to Mac Motorcycles’ website, the Ruby isn’t set to be made available until later in the year. More specifically, pre-orders are set to open by fall. You can, however, register your interest via Mac Motorcycles’ official website in the link below.