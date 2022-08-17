The simple things in life are usually the most meaningful. While riders certainly don’t have a monopoly on that idea, it’s something most of us know quite well. There are, after all, very few bad days that can’t be made better by simply hopping on your bike—whatever your bike is—and going for a ride. Right?

Riders are often a sentimental lot, and we love our specific routines. From putting your gear on just so, to all those pre-ride checks, small rituals are everywhere in a rider’s life if you only look for them. That’s especially true if you’re a rider who also loves coffee—and/or camping.

Mix all those things together, and you have a recipe for a delicious and self-sufficient time out in the woods. Take a camera along for the ride, like Japanese shop Monkey Heaven did, and you can also capture an entire vibe in a single video that’s under 10 minutes long.

The premise is simple enough—the rider makes a quick escape on a Monkey to clear his head, surrounding himself with the beauty of nature in the process. He finds a peaceful glade, filled with lush trees and greenery, which filters the sunlight and gives an almost ethereal, dappled effect to everything it touches.

Both sound and imagery come through so vividly, you can almost smell and touch it yourself. He finds a fresh water source, pulls out his handy stainless-steel vacuum flask, and fills up for the ride ahead. Eventually, the rider finds an appropriate spot to pull over and set up to enjoy his perfect cup of coffee, with only his bike (and maybe some woodland creatures, who knows?) for company.

Is this a regular coffee break routine for this rider? We don’t know for sure, but we can tell you it was clearly a carefully planned excursion. With the help of a fallen log that is both picturesque and practical, the rider proceeds to pull several key items out of his pack. There’s a small camp stove, a tiny camping kettle, a small coffee grinder, and a recycled vitamin bottle that’s filled with his favorite whole coffee beans. There’s also a small enamel mug, and of course the stainless-steel flask filled with water.

The rider carefully pours the right amount of coffee beans into the grinder, then sets to work freshly grinding them for his coffee. Next comes a stainless-steel filter holder, which mounts directly on top of the enamel mug. He places a paper filter inside, then adds the ground coffee. He lightly moistens the grounds with the boiling water—just enough to get them wet. Then, he waits.

When enough time has passed, he proceeds to pour his preferred pourover cup. Coffee, like bikes, is just about as subjective a pleasure pursuit as there is—but this is, for this rider, an incredibly satisfying cup of coffee. Surrounded by nature, enjoying each steadying sip with just his bike—we can’t find a good reason to disagree.