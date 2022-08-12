Ever since Harley-Davidson named Jochen Zeitz as CEO and President in May, 2020, the Motor Company has valued an outsider’s point of view. In August, 2020, former Bose Corp. executive Jagdish Krishnan joined the new regime as the Chief Digital Office. Just one month later, in September, 2020, Gina Goetter brought her Tyson Foods and General Mills experience to her new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) role at the MoCo.

Then, Zeitz nominated Ford CEO Jim Farley to join the Motor Company’s board of directors on April 9, 2021. Now, the Bar and Shield only continues to bring different perspectives to the table, appointing Bed Bath & Beyond Executive Vice President (EVP) Rafeh Masood to its board of directors on Friday, August 12, 2022.

"Rafeh joins with exceptional knowledge of digital and omnichannel strategy and operations, which are an important and integral part of our Hardwire strategy," revealed Jochen Zeitz. "His expertise in all these areas will be most helpful as we focus on our consumer and their relationship with our brand and product, ensuring riders and non-riders alike can engage with Harley-Davidson as they choose."

Masood has held his EVP role at Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) since May, 2020, and currently oversees the company’s marketing, digital, and customer experience initiatives. Prior to his time at BBBY, he served as BJ's Wholesale Club Holding’s Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Office. Masood also brings his customer innovation, technology, operations, and procurement experience from DICK's Sporting Goods, Sears and BAWAG Group to his H-D board of directors seat.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Harley-Davidson and help this legendary brand strengthen its relationships with consumers," confessed Rafeh Masood. "Jochen and his team continue to bring exceptional vision and innovation to everything they do, and I look forward to working with my fellow Board members to further enhance Harley-Davidson's reputation as the world's most desirable motorcycle brand."

While some loyalists may scoff at Masood’s lack of familiarity with the motorcycle industry, Zeitz’s approach has yielded positive results up to this point. In July, 2022, the brand reported a $215.8M Q2 profit despite a two-week production shutdown in May, 2022. Hopefully, Masood’s presence helps Harley-Davidson push into new territory as the company continues to evolve.