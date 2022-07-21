When New Zealand electric mobility startup Switch introduced the eScrambler in February, 2020, we marveled at the concept’s classic silhouette, modern tech, and innovative design. Little did we know that the COVID-19 pandemic would completely shut down the world in one month’s time, putting the project’s road-going future in jeopardy.

During that two-year period, Switch founder and lead engineer Matthew Waddick partnered with former Danish Flat Track champion and ex-Yamaha Japan Advanced Labs Industrial Designer Michel Riis to adapt the concept into a production model. The team developed the design with 3D software while simultaneously accumulating the tooling and molds for an eventual production run.

Gallery: 2023 Switch eScrambler

8 Photos

Despite the homologation process, the eScrambler still harnesses a 50 kW (70 horsepower) IPM electric motor and a 13kWh LG 21700 li-ion battery. With that powertrain, the electric motorcycle nets 150 kilometers (93 miles) on a single charge. The electric motorcycle regains 90 percent of its juice in 4 hours, while the faux gas tank still hides the controllers and other electronics away from sight.

The 375-pound bike benefits from an aluminum alloy frame mated to a USD fork at the fore and a monoshock at the rear. A 27-degree rake keeps the eScrambler agile in all conditions and terrain, while an LED headlamp lights the way. A belt final drive sends power to the rear wheel and ABS governs both J.Juan disc brakes. The stock equipment lives up to today’s standards but Switch developed the eScrambler to accommodate future technologies.

As the electric sector continues to mature, users will be able to upgrade the eScrambler over time. With that said, Switch has a slew of eScrambler accessories in the pipeline. Some add-ons such as mirrors, mudguards, and plate holders are street-legal necessities, while items like the skid plate, front rack, tank bag, and side cover aim at improving the bike’s form and function.

Retailing for $11,999 USD, customers can reserve an eScrambler with a $500 deposit. Switch will assemble each unit in New Zealand with deliveries reaching U.S., Australian, and New Zealand customers in the first quarter of 2023.