Italians are known for their undying passion. From fashion to food, from supercars to superbikes, Italians use that passion to create some of the world's most sought-after items. That drive also translates to competition, and enduro rider Tiziano Internó’s greatest passion lies in completing the Dakar Rally.

The Italian rider participated in his very first Dakar in 2021. At just 30 years of age, he wanted to give rally fans and aspiring Dakar riders alike a view of what it takes to complete the “World’s Toughest Race”. The Italian documented the entire Dakar experience on his Rally POV YouTube channel, but Internó’s rookie campaign prematurely ended after several crashes in the third stage forced him to retire from competition.

“Last year I faced the preparation based on European rally experiences, I expected sand and dunes and fast routes and instead I collided with a Dakar made up of very tough and stony technical sections,” admitted Internó. “So, I changed my preparation and trained a lot in enduro, also doing the Enduro World Championship and the International Six Days.”

Even after fine-tuning his skills for Saudi Arabia’s unforgiving terrain, the Italian ran into issues during the 2022 Dakar. Internó’s most rally-jeopardizing issue took place in the third stage yet again when Dakar 4X4 driver Nani Roma crashed into his race bike. The incident occurred while Internó was analyzing navigational material on one side of a dune. When Roma crested that same dune, it put him on a collision course with Internó’s motorcycle.

With a little help, the sophomore Dakar rider limped his bike to the stage-end bivouac and repaired his mangled machine with parts purchased by the apologetic Roma. Despite all the misadventures, Internó crossed the finish line in Jeddah, completing his first Dakar Rally in just his second attempt.

In the final standings, number 73 ranked 104th, but after watching everything the Italian endured, his passion for the Dakar is second to none.