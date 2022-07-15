New week, new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 information out in the wild—at least, that’s how it seems in July, 2022. This time, we have a peek at an official Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) type approval document for the upcoming 350.

The fine folks at GaadiWaadi got their hands on the document on July 15, 2022, hot off the presses and dated July 5. With this document, we now know what the dimensions of the upcoming bike should be—and can extrapolate how they compare to the other two 350s currently in Enfield’s stable. While all three bikes share a powerplant, it’s how they package it that makes the difference.

What about carrying capacity? The Hunter 350’s gross vehicle weight (that’s the weight of the vehicle plus maximum payload) is 360 kilograms, or just a hair under 794 pounds. While that isn’t quite as good as having a curb weight, we can tell you that the Meteor 350’s curb weight is 421 pounds (with a 90 percent full tank, and don’t ask why they measured it that way). Meanwhile, the Classic 350’s curb weight is 430 pounds, using the same 90-percent-full measuring method. We’d expect the Hunter to be a little lighter, but still in the ballpark.

Now, on to the general dimensions of the Hunter 350. The wheelbase will be 1,370mm, or about 53.9 inches. That’s almost an entire inch shorter than the Classic 350’s 54.7-inch wheelbase, and almost an inch and a half shorter than the Meteor 350’s 55.12-inch wheelbase.

The Hunter 350’s overall width, length, and height differ from its 350 stablemates, as well. Width is listed at 800 mm, or about 31.5 inches. The Meteor 350’s width (without mirrors) is officially listed at 33.3 inches, while the Classic 350’s (also without mirrors) is 30.9 inches. On this measurement, the Hunter slots directly in between its two siblings.

Length of the Hunter 350 is listed at 2,055 mm, or 80.9 inches. That’s quite a bit shorter than the Meteor 350’s length of 84.25 inches, as well as the Classic 350’s even longer length of 84.45 inches. Height on the Hunter 350 is given as 1,055 mm, or about 41.5 inches. For the Meteor 350, it’s 44.88 inches, and for the Classic 350, it’s 42.91 inches—both without mirrors. That makes the Hunter dimensionally the smallest of the bunch. The powerplant in the Hunter 350 is, as expected, exactly the same one found in its 350 siblings. The power claim also remains the same, at 14.87 kW (20-ish horsepower) at 6,100 rpm.

Pricing information and other details have yet to be released, since the Hunter 350 hasn’t officially launched yet. However, it’s widely expected to be the least expensive of the 350s, as it’s meant to encourage both new and returning riders to throw a leg over and ride it out of the showroom without a second thought. Will that be what happens? We’ll have to wait and find out.