From a very young age, Pere Tarragó exhibited a fascination with motor vehicles. The Spanish modeler fashioned his first miniature automobile with Zinc plates, welded tin, and Meccano (branded as Erector in the U.S.) set pieces at the tender age of 16. His first collection consisted of seven cars, but he had a hunger for even more challenging projects.

Over the next ten years, Tarragó experimented with alternative tools and fabrication processes such as milling machines, winches, and numerous welding systems. Once he mastered his craft, Tarragó moved on to his true passion, creating 1:5- and 1:6-scale versions of classic motorcycles.

Pere Tarragó: BMW R 32 Pere Tarragó: MV Agusta 750 S

Timeless models from the Montesa Cappra 250 to the MV Agusta 750 S to the BMW R 32 already comprised the master craftsman's miniature stable, but his repertoire lacked a British bike. Tarragó filled that void with a 1:5-scale 1958 Matchless G50. Just like the modeler’s other masterworks, Tarragó poured over 1,000 hours into the Matchless model.

Despite the availability of 3D-printing technology, the Spanish builder keeps it old school, applying machining and casting techniques to faithfully reproduce the G50’s carburetor, wire-spoke wheels, and instrumentation.

Gallery: Pere Tarragó: 1958 Matchless G50

8 Photos

The pint-size 1958 Matchless G50 isn’t just a static model, though. Tarragó ensures that everything from the brake lever/pedal, shifter, drum brakes, final chain drive, and suspension function like a full-sized motorbike.

Aside from the technical details, Tarragó also nails the G50 aesthetics. From the high-mounted exhaust to the leather-covered tailpiece to the large Manx-style tank, the 1:5-scale model is the spitting image of the 1958 Matchless. Tarragó’s model only measures 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) long and weighs 2.4 kg (5.3 pounds), but it consists of over 500 individual pieces.

Pere Tarragó didn’t need to add another timeless classic to his decorated motorcycle model collection. But, his 1958 Matchless G50 proves that his passion for motor vehicles is just as strong today as the day he started.