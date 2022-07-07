Motorcyclists around the world turn to Dainese for some of the most advanced gear on the market. A MotoGP presence and D-Air technology push the firm to the innovative forefront. However, Dainese is also revered for its refined styling and second-to-none fit and finish, and the new S. Germain Gore-Tex Boots pair the brand’s top-tier design with bleeding-edge tech.

Dainese reinforces the S. Germain’s full-grain cowhide outer with a waterproof yet breathable Gore-Tex membrane. That combination complements both trendy and timeless wardrobes with classic Chelsea boot aesthetics without sacrificing Dainese’s highly-technical safety features.

Gallery: Dainese S. Germain 2 Gore-Tex Motorcycle Boots

4 Photos

The soft yet robust leather construction maintains comfort and protection, but the rigid ankle inserts, a reinforced insole, and a nylon heel provide the utmost impact mitigation in the event of a crash. Integrated reflective details enhance visibility to fellow motorists without detracting from the stylish silhouette. All those safety features are germane to the S. Germain 2 Gore-Tex's Level 2 CE safety rating.

Dainese equips the boots for everyday use as well, with a pull tab at the rear and a zipper enclosure at the inner ankle. Minimal branding at the ankle and heel means the S. Germains are just as fetching on and off the bike, suiting all situations from board meetings to happy hour. Whether you bop through the city on a bobber or weave through traffic on a restored café racer, the Gore-Tex-equipped Dainese boots keep you fashionable and functional in all conditions.

The S. Germain 2 boots come in sizes 39 (U.S. men’s size 7) through 46 (U.S. men’s size 12.5). At $259.95, Dainese only offers the new, stylish boots in a black colorway, but as all fashionistas know, black matches everything. Motorcyclists around the world know Dainese for its unique blend of style and substance, and the S. Germain 2 Gore-Tex shoes only support that reputation.