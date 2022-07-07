In Asia, small-displacement sportbikes are a favorite for both commuters and enthusiasts alike. For starters, their sporty styling similar to that of their bigger siblings allows us mere mortals to play pretend MotoGP racer without the added cost and risk of a super powerful machine. Additionally, small sportbikes make for zippy commuters, turning the drudgery of the daily commute into an exhilarating ride.

One of the most popular small-displacement sportbikes in the Asian market is undoubtedly the Yamaha YZF-R15, a bike that has gone on to be the foundation of a variety of Yamaha’s models in the Asian market. Bikes like the MT-15, XSR155, and even the WR155, all find their roots in the YZF-R15. In the Indian market, the YZF-R15 continues to be an extremely popular option, and while it’s now in its fourth generation, the previous gen continues to be made available in the form of the R15S. As such, to keep the entry-level sportbike’s appeal, Yamaha Motor India has decided to spruce it up a bit by giving it a new colorway.

A new color option for the YZF-R15S has just been revealed by Yamaha in India. The beginner-friendly supersport will now be offered in a new Matte Black color scheme, giving it a sleek aesthetic. Along with the R15S' already-available Racing Blue color, the new paint scheme adds a dash of variety to the model range. Yamaha India is asking the equivalent of $2,024 USD for the YZF-R15S.

Yamaha's tried and tested 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) continues to power the new Matte Black YZF-R15S. This engine generates 18.1 horsepower and 10 ft-lbs of torque, and is paired with a six-speed transmission. While it does not have the YZF-R15M's fancy quick-shifter, it does have a slipper clutch for smoother and more forgiving downshifts.

The Yamaha YZF-R15S continues to roll on 17-inch alloy wheels. Unlike the new YZF-R15 V4 with its inverted fork, the R15S gets a standard telescopic fork at front. It does, however, feature a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Overall, the YZF-R15S tips the scales at an agile and approachable 142 kilograms ready to ride.