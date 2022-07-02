Suzuki’s has a minor update that brings a myriad of colors to its legendary Hayabusa. Three colors will be readily available for the lineup, but 18 of the 21 colors the brand is touting are by special order only.

The three standard colors include Thunder Gray Metallic/Candy Darling Red, Glass Sparkle Black/Matte Black Metallic No.2, and Brilliant White/Pearl Bigger Blue.

The color change doesn’t include a specification change, however, and the Hayabusa still retains its 185 horsepower 1300cc four-cylinder engine along with its many features which include the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector Alpha (SDMS-α) and the revised design that fans were eagerly anticipating for 14 years prior to its release.

Now, to spruce up the lineup and to give a bit of panache to the “Ultimate Sport Bike,” Suzuki will be offering 18 special colors for the model available for customers to order from dealerships. Called the “Color Order Plan,” the product feature allows you to choose a combination of body colors and wheel colors. In this way, you don’t have to be limited to grey and red, white and blue, or black and black.

Gallery: Suzuki Hayabusa Color Order Plan

If you take a closer look at the standard Hayabusa colors, the wheels are painted black. What makes a special colorway special is the fact that you can change up what wheels and what accents you have on a base color of your choosing. You can choose to have a white model with red accents and even red wheels which will be made to order once you confirm with Suzuki. On top of that, you can also go with a monotone setup, opting for body-colored exterior accents instead.

In total, there are up to 21 different color combinations that you can play around with for the Hayabusa, including the standard color options that Suzuki has already provided. With that being said, the extra service will be ¥55,000 JPY extra (or about $400 USD) more expensive than the standard price of the Hayabusa in Japan.