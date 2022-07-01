There’ll be no shortage of activities, races, and shows at AHRMA’s (American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association) 2022 Classic MotoFest of Monterey Swap Meet and Festival. Motorcycle and sidecar racers will take to the legendary WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca road racing track while motocross, trials, and flat track riders will tear up the dirt.

For non-racers, the vintage motorcycle show and bike swap meet is a big draw, and aspiring riders can brush up on their skills with on-site rider training and the beginner-friendly “Slow Race”. The Laroque Motorsports-supported event has its fair share of adult activities, but it will also feature fun-filled festivities for tiny tykes.

“This is a Family Friendly event with something for everyone from the youngest to the oldest with our partnership with the children’s book series “Mimi and Moto” and, including for the first time, our Strider Bike Adventure Zone,” noted Laroque Motorsports president Maurice Laroque-Turgeau. “And to the delight of children of all ages, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit.”

Apparently, it’s never too early to get your wish list to Saint Nick, as the 2022 Classic MotoFest takes place on July 15-17, 2022. Whether you’re a racing family or a pack of road riders, the festival will offer an assortment of installations, vendors, and evening screenings fit for youngsters.

“There will also be an autograph session including Isle of Man racers and several sidecar teams with bikes on display. And for the entire family, we will be featuring a classic motorcycle movie Saturday Night, 7pm, free admission with your event pass.”

The Classic MotoFest doesn’t forget about the young at heart either, with a Bike Night hosted by Carmel-by-the-Sea, California’s Baja Cantina. With less than two weeks until the Monterey MotoFest, everyone from individual riders to families can purchase tickets for the 2022 event at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca website.