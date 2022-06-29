Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield rider Johnny Lewis came into the American Flat Track Production Twins Lima round on a high note. Just two weeks earlier, number 10 matched his season-best result with a fifth-place finish at New Hampshire’s Laconia Short Track. Sadly, Lewis’ Lima bid didn’t go as well, with the Royal Enfield rider finishing the race in 14th position and sustaining a knee injury in the process.

Cameron Smith, on the other hand, turned his Production Twins season around by taking fourth place at the Ohia race course. At just 23 years old, Smith has become a stalwart of the AFT paddock. He competed in the AFT Singles class in 2017-2020, and moved up to the Production Twins category in 2020.

Smith only stepped up his game in 2021, taking two second-place, podium finishes at the Oklahoma City Mile and New York Short Track. Luckily for Smith, he will return to those familiar Empire State confines on July 2, 2022, as a replacement for the injured Lewis. The Yamaha rider will also pilot the Royal Enfield for the Port Royal Half-Mile in Pennsylvania on July 16, 2022.

“I’m definitely excited to be running the Royal Enfield at the New York Short Track and Port Royal—that’s my home race,” admitted Smith. “I definitely can’t wait to get on the Twins FT and see what we can do. I grew up near Johnny and I got my style from him. I think the way the bike is set up, and because Johnny and I are the same height and kinda have the same style, we should be able to do well.”

Lewis may not be able to take to the starting grid for the next two events, but he will be pulling for his friend and protégé the whole way.

“I trained Cameron when he was 11, 12 years old, and on and off in the last few years,” revealed Lewis. “He has demonstrated winning speed, and he trusts me so I know I can help point him in the right direction. So it’s a good match.”

Smith may race a Yamaha MT-07 throughout the 2022 Production Twins season, but we can’t wait to see what he can do on Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield machinery.