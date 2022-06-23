Haan’s New 17-inch Wheels Can Turn Your Yamaha T7 Into A Wild Supermoto

In more ways than one, the Yamaha Ténéré 700 is shaping up to be one of the most versatile, easily customizable adventure bikes out there. In fact, I’m not so sure it’s even right to call it an adventure bike anymore. We’ve seen riders like Pol Tarres take the thing motocross racing, and even trials riding. At this point, the T7 is probably just an overgrown, long-distance-capable dirt bike.

Well, if there’s one thing I love about dirt bikes, it’s the fact that they can easily be converted to supermotos. Interestingly, Haan, a Dutch wheel specialist, has released a new wheelset designed to convert the Yamaha Ténéré 700 into an overgrown supermoto. Why, you may ask? Well, why not? Yamaha Ténéré 700 riders, similar to how their XSR700 and MT-07-wielding siblings, seem to always want to push the envelope when it comes to the capabilities of this middleweight enduro ADV. Giving it supermoto proportions unlocks a whole new world of possibilities.

Haan also sells aftermarket wheels in stock sizing.

With the new 17-inch wire-spoke wheels, Haan has fitted Excel RK rims with bullet aluminum hubs. Koyo bearings ensure the wheels turn at their smoothest, while reinforced stainless steel spokes provide much-needed rigidity and robustness, to keep the bike capable of tackling jumps and generally hooligan behavior. Haan offers the wheels either in tubeless compatible or tubed-only versions.

Unsurprisingly, Hana’s wire-spoke wheels for the Ténéré 700 aren’t at all cheap. They’ll set you back a hefty 2,233.91 Euros, or around $2,380 USD for the 17-inch setup to convert the T7 into a supermoto. Haan also offers the wheels in the T7’s stock sizing—21 inches up front and 18 inches at the back. They’re a bit cheaper at 2,101.90 Euros, or about $2,249. You can also opt to purchase just a front wheel or just a rear wheel in either size option, too.