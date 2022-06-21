Do you own and ride one or more motorcycles in the state of Tennessee? If so, then you’ll want to know about a new moratorium on state motorcycle registration (and individual automobile) registrations that the governor recently signed into law. It affects personal vehicle renewals that are currently scheduled to take place between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

That’s right, for one entire year, Tennesseeans now have a moratorium on motorcycle and personal motor vehicle (Class A and Class B) registration fees to the state. It’s part of Senate Bill 2491, which Governor Lee officially signed into law on June 3, 2022. The whole thing is a larger budget appropriations bill, but it has what could be a helpful provision for a lot of road users tucked inside it.

While it may put some money back in your pocket if you own vehicles in the state, there are some important things to note. One, this bill regards personal motor vehicles—not commercial ones. Also, different local jurisdictions may have additional registration fees that you must still pay during the course of the coming year. This bill only affects the state’s registration fees—not any others, so check what the requirements are where you live to make sure anything that needs to be paid is paid on time.

Another important thing to note is that the state of Tennessee still has a $100 registration fee in place for electric vehicles. This fee, unlike the combustion vehicle fees, has not been waived for the coming year. Anyone who needs to register their EV between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023 will need to proceed as usual with regard to applicable registration fees within their state and local areas in the state of Tennessee.

How much money will you save if you’re a vehicle owner? Individual state motorcycle registrations in Tennessee are currently set at $16.75. Meanwhile, personal motor vehicle registrations run $23.75. So, depending on how bad the motorcycle and/or car enthusiast bug has bitten you, you could find yourself saving some combination or even multiples of those two amounts. It’s not enough to take the whole family on a fantastic summer vacation, but every little bit helps, right?