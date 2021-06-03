Few countries in the world are as aggressive as India when it comes to pushing for the mainstream adoption of electric vehicles. After all, a large chunk of the world's EV-centered startups are based in India. With more and more electric cars and motorcycles seeing production in the region, the government has come in full force to support the innovations in the industry by incentivizing both the manufacturers and the users of electric vehicles.

In fact, the Indian central government has recently drafted a proposal that's sure to come to the delight of the thousands of electric scooter riding commuters in the country. In an effort to speed up the mainstream adoption of EVs, the government has proposed the exemption of all battery-powered vehicles from registration fees. If this proposal garners the approval of all stakeholders, as well as the general public, this will certainly serve as a massive incentive for both EV manufacturers and customers alike to ditch their internal combustion engine-powered vehicles in favor of electric motorbikes and cars.

Going into more detail, the proposal which was drafted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) highlights that owners and manufacturers Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) will be exempted from paying registration fees—both as a new vehicle, and its succeeding registration renewals in the following years. For manufacturers, the registration of a new trademark pertaining to the development of electric vehicles will also be free of charge.

Given the fact that this proposal is still in its drafting stage, various stakeholder including the general public are highly encouraged to chime in and give their comments and inputs within thirty days from the date of issuance. Should the proposal garner approval, it will result in an amendment to Rule number 81 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules which was established all the way back in 1989. The rule covers all concerns pertaining to the fees involved in the issuance and renewal of trade certificates for vehicles, as well as registration certificates, and transfers of ownership.