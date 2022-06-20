QJ Motor is one of those motorcycle companies that seems to never run out of ideas when it comes to releasing new models. Not too long ago, the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer issued patents for a new V-twin powered adventure bike that would slide in squarely in the rapidly increasing mid capacity adventure bike segment.

While back then, all we had to go for was speculation, more details have emerged about the upcoming QJ Motor midsize ADV. Intended for initial release in the Chinese market, the new 650 Road Trail will bear QJ Motor badging, and come shod in aggressive, off-road focused bodywork, reminiscent to that of Dakar rally racing machines. Unlike previously thought, the new bike doesn’t look anything like the existing TRK502 adventure bikes in the Benelli model range.

When it comes to technical specifications, the QJ Motor 650 Road Trail is equipped with a 645cc V-twin engine with a bore and stroke of 81 x 62.6 mm. It is, indeed, confirmed that this motor has an architecture very similar to that of the trade and tested engine found in the Suzuki SV650. Performance ratings are pretty impressive, as well. QJ Motor’s new engine turns out a healthy 76 hp, and has a claimed top speed of 185 kilometers per hour, translating to around 116 miles per hour.

Underpinning the bike’s impressive middleweight performance is a slew of decent components. For starters, we don’t seem to find the wire spoke wheels featured in the patent filings. In their stead, we find alloy wheels with a 19-inch and 17-inch setup front and rear, respectively. The bike comes to a stop with Brembo radial brake calipers upfront mated with Bosch ABS as standard. Suspension duties are handled by a KYB inverted front fork as well as a preload adjustable, centrally mounted monoshock at the back.

The motorcycle tips the scales at 219 kg, and is likely going to be a more road-focused adventure bike. However, it won’t be surprising if a more off-road rally focused variant would be launched in the future. Given how close to production ready this motorcycle appears to be, it won’t be surprising if it will make its way to Europe and other neighboring countries under either Benelli or QJ Motor branding very soon.