On June 6, 2022, Kawasaki Motors Corporation USA issued a safety recall for 2020 through 2022 KLX230 ABS and KLX230 S ABS motorcycles. The issue? An incorrectly sized front brake disc may have been installed. This error could lead to insufficient braking force when using the front brake, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Approximately 1,923 units are believed to be affected, which represents an estimated one percent of the population. Kawasaki is a manufacturer that sells its vehicles in multiple markets, which may have different specifications and legal requirements for parts on vehicles. In this case, according to Kawasaki’s records, the front brake disc for a different market may have incorrectly been installed on some bikes. Affected bikes were produced between June 17, 2019 and February 17, 2022, with VINs ranging from MH4LXCA13LJP00012 to MH4LXCA10MJP00955 and from MH4LXCG19NJP00042 to MH4LXCG14NJP01096.

Under the terms of this recall, authorized Kawasaki dealers will replace the incorrect front brake disc with the correct one. They will also replace the old front brake pads with a new set. If you’re an affected KLX230 ABS or KLX230 S ABS owner who had already experienced a failure and has paid for repairs, you may be eligible for reimbursement. However, you’ll need to send your owner and VIN information, as well as appropriate service orders and proof of payment for same to Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. ATTN: Customer Care P. O. Box 25252 Santa Ana, California 92799-5252.

Kawasaki is sending both electronic and paper copies of an official recall service bulletin to all authorized Kawasaki dealers in late June, 2022. Owner letters will also be sent via postal mail, inside envelopes marked “Important Recall Safety Information” very clearly on the outside. Exact dates of estimated notification were not listed in the recall notice at the time of writing.

To avoid similar mix-ups going forward, Kawasaki is adapting its assembly processes, including further physical separation of parts, as well as an additional check to ensure the front brake disc diameter is correct for each bike later in the assembly process. Kawasaki also issued a stop sale notice to its dealers for the remaining stock of the affected models, so that the recall service can be performed prior to sale.

Owners may contact Kawasaki Motors Corporation USA customer service at 1-866-802-9381. Kawasaki’s campaign number for this recall is MC22-04. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 22V-397.