Roger and Bradley Stockton, the father-son sidecar racing tandem both passed away on the final lap of the second Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.

Race organizers released a statement on the 10th of June, 2022, following the fatal crash of the father-son duo. The Isle of Man TT Races announced the loss of Roger and Bradley Stockton extending deepest sympathies to their families, loved ones, and friends.

Organizers also recently announced the passing of road racer, Mark Purslow who died at the 2022 Isle of Man TT Qualifying.

Roger Stockton was 56 years old when he passed away. He made his 11th TT appearance this year. Meanwhile, his son, Bradley Stockton marked his first-ever race in the Isle of Man TT this year. Together, the duo managed to record an impressive 8th place finish in the first Sidecar Race of the 2022 Tourist Trophy, with the best lap at an average speed of 106 miles per hour.

Bradley frequented the TT prior to his first debut as a racer. Even if it was his first outing as a competitor, Bradley found himself making visits to the paddock back when he was just a one-year-old. When he was 16 years old, he decided that he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and he asked if he could race alongside him as his passenger in his sidecar. The young Stockton did his homework and was definitely excited to compete in the TT this year.

Roger Stockton first entered the TT back in the year 2000. He had a string of appearances from his debut year all the way to 2008, where he never missed a TT. He took a break for a year in 2009, returned in 2010, took another break, and then returned in 2017. After another five-year break, he came out of retirement this year in 2022 to compete alongside his son.

The loss of the father-son duo was on 56 and 21, respectively, and they “were both killed in an incident on the second and final lap of the second Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races… at Ago’s Leap, just under one mile into the lap,” according to the official statement released by the Isle of Man TT Races.

“Bradley was a newcomer to the TT and finished his first TT race on Monday, securing an impressive 8th-place finish alongside his father,”

“2022 was their fifth season racing together, and Roger and Bradley were regular podium finishers and frontrunners in the British F2 Sidecar Cup Championship, finishing second in the championship in 2021.”

“The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Roger and Bradley’s families, loved ones, and friends,” The rest of the statement reads.