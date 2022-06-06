BMW Motorrad India has released a teaser image of a new motorbike that will be launched on July 15, 2022. The teaser shows only the taillight of a motorcycle, which resembles the TVS Apache 310 RR. Which fuels speculations of whether or not BMW will eventually enter the entry-level supersport sector with the G 310 RR.

TVS and BMW Motorrad inked a long-term collaboration deal in 2013. One that allows both companies to share platforms while still competing in the popular 300cc niche, which is quickly rising in the Asian market. The collaboration resulted in the G 310 R, a traditional naked sportbike, and the G 310 GS, a road-focused adventure tourer. In the meantime, TVS released the Apache RR 310, a fully faired sportbike. The engines, chassis, and foundations of all three bikes are the same.

All of this being said, the G 310 model range is missing a sportbike, and common sense would suggest that rebadging the TVS Apache RR 310 and launching it in the worldwide market would be an effective, albeit low-hanging fruit. With the teaser showing the identical tail light, passenger grab handle, windscreen, and mirrors, the evidence is compelling. Nonetheless, this will most certainly be dressed in BMW supersport attire with the classic red, blue, and violet tricolors. Furthermore, we anticipate that the BMW G 310 RR will receive the Bavarian touch with updated headlights, seats, and maybe even a fancy full-color TFT instrument console.

It would be fantastic if the incoming G 310 RR was fashioned similarly to the flagship BMW S 1000 RR. Given the popularity of the supersport, the G 310 RR, if it is styled similarly to its larger sibling, is likely to sell like hotcakes. Given how feature-rich the TVS Apache RR 310 has become over the last five years, this move might be a wise decision for BMW Motorrad for the worldwide market. It's a good match for the KTM RC 390, which was just revised in the global market, too.

The Apache's base also brings fully adjustable suspension, sporty ergonomics, and respectable tech features to the forefront. However, considering that Japanese manufacturers appear to be resting on their laurels (i.e., Ninja 400 and Yamaha R3), a new, lightweight sportbike from BMW would undoubtedly garner the Bavarian firm some new customers.