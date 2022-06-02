Italian marque Fantic has enjoyed an exceptional comeback at the hands of CEO Mariano Roman. Since 2015, the firm has continued to grow its production model lineup and recently expanded into electric drivetrains with its acquisition of Motori Minarelli. More recently, Fantic has been broadening its horizons even further by participating in world-class race series.

In December, 2021, the factory team announced its move up to MXGP and Fantic partnered with rally legend Franco Picco to take on the 2022 Dakar Rally. The brand has its sights set on more than dirt glory, however. Several sources report that Fantic Racing Manager Claudio Giovanardi has been working on a deal to bring Fantic to the Moto2 grid in 2023.

The road to the Moto2 starting line isn’t so clear, though. The Selection Committee hasn’t awarded Fantic two grid spots for the 2023 season, so the manufacturer will need to agree to a joint venture with a current Moto2 squad. Unfortunately, Giovanardi’s efforts have been fruitless so far, with the SpeedUp, Gresini, and RW Racing teams denying a deal with Fantic.

Despite Fantic’s uncertain future in the Moto2 paddock, Italian media outlet GPOne secured a digital rendering of the project. While the livery prominently displays Fantic and Motori Minarelli logos, Triumph’s 765cc triple powers all Moto2 race machines. Many speculators close to the situation believe that Fantic would favor a Kalex frame similar to the Red Bull KTM, Aspar Gas Gas, and Yamaha Master Camp Team.

The Moto2 category levels the playing field with the one-make engine and select frame options, so Fantic’s potential entry wouldn’t showcase the brand’s engineering and technology. As most racing goes, a Moto2 Fantic team would fulfill a marketing function. However, the firm also wouldn’t be able to develop new products based on its racing prototypes. Even with those limitations, we would be intrigued to see a Fantic-badged race steed hit the Moto2 series, especially if it boasts the clean and classic livery envisioned on the digital rendering.