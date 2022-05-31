Marc Marquez will travel to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota for his fourth operation on his right humerus. In recent months, the Repsol Honda Team rider has had serious difficulties caused by his injured right arm that have hindered him from functioning at his best. As a result, he has decided to have surgery yet again 18 months following his last procedure.

Marquez and his medical team explored the possibility of yet another surgery after seeing no substantial improvements in recent months and consulted with additional physicians and specialists. On Tuesday, May 31, is set to travel to the United States for surgery by Dr. Joaquin Sanchez Sotelo. He will return to Spain to continue his rehabilitation when the surgical phase is done. Marquez's condition and recuperation time will subsequently be assessed by doctors.

In the official MotoGP press release, Marc Marquez announced the plans for his upcoming surgery. "Unfortunately, I have to take a break from the 2022 season that will keep me away from competition for a while. After all these months of intense work with my new medical team in Madrid, my physical condition has improved and I have reduced the discomfort in my right arm to be able to compete at the Grands Prix, but I still have significant limitations in my humerus that does not allow me to ride the bike properly and achieve the goals I have always set for myself.”

"It is for this reason, that together with my medical team, Dr. Samuel Antuña and Dr. Angel Cotorro, and after consulting with specialists from the Mayo Clinic, that I have made the decision to carry out a new operation with the aim of improving my position on the bike that will allow me to ride without the current limitations. Personally, I have the maximum motivation and enthusiasm to continue working and to make the effort to return to compete at the highest level."

It was in the Circuit Of The Americas (COTA) that Marc Marquez returned to action finishing sixth after his bike stuttered at the start, forcing him to enter Turn 1 last—a remarkable achievement considering the fact that he never seemed to return to 100% performance since his injury back in 2019. No timetable for his return has been announced following his scheduled surgery, but Marquez has stated that he wants to return as soon as possible.

With Marquez now ranked 10th in the driver standings, a 2022 championship isn't really in the cards at this point in the season, so the team will focus on preparing for a real title challenge in 2023. Marquez has not placed lower than sixth or higher than fourth in the five races going up to the Italian GP.