Australia’s fiscal year ends on June 30, 2022. Before Aussies turn the financial calendar on July 1, 2022, Royal Enfield Australia wants to move more Himalayans by offering its Black Series Adventure Kit at a steeply discounted price. Including a pannier mounting kit, aluminum panniers, engine guard, handguards, master cylinder guard, and oil cooler grill, the accessories kit will equip new Himalayans for trail and touring duty.

As the name suggests, each component within the Black Series Adventure Kit comes in a matte black finish for a rugged appearance. Starting with the luggage, the pannier kit bolts directly to the Himalayan’s frame for a snug and secure fit, while the 18mm mild steel and powder-coated finish ensure durability.

Royal Enfield manufactures the cases from thick aluminum sidewalls with ABS corner reinforcements. The 26-liter capacity should provide enough storage for weekend getaways and users can strap additional luggage to the pannier top mounts. Of course, a lockable lid safeguards the rider's items when they’re away from the bike.

Crash protection is also critical on the trail and the Large Engine Guard takes the brunt of the impact thanks to 25mm mild steel tubing and a corrosion-resistant dual coating. The injection-molded handguards shield the levers from damage in a tip-over, but also deflect wind on the open road and branches off the beaten path. The anodized aluminum Master Cylinder Guard keeps integral braking components away from harm, while the Oil Cooler Guard defends the radiator from on-road and off-road debris.

Valued at $2,020 AUD ($1,445 USD), Royal Enfield is reducing the Black Series Adventure Kit to $1,290 ($925 USD) during the end-of-fiscal-year deal. With Royal Enfield recently introducing the latest-generation Himalayan for 2022, there’s no better time to load down the user-friendly ADV touring-oriented parts and hit the tarmac and trails down under.