Motorcycle drag racing is one of the craziest, most adrenaline-pumping sports out there. Rigs are built for one purpose, and one purpose alone: to go absolutely, insanely fast in a straight line. Some of the Top Fuel drag bikes pump out nearly 1,500 horsepower, and can hit speeds in excess of 260 miles per hour. A new speed record has been set by none other than Larry "Spiderman" McBride, after hitting 268.38 miles per hour.

On May 14, 2022, Larry "Spiderman" McBride shattered his existing sped record of 265.95 miles per hour, when he made a pass at an eye-watering 268.38 miles per hour during the Virginia NHRA Nationals drag racing series. This achievement cements his name as the current record-holder of the highest speed ever achieved by a motorcycle during a drag race. McBride's race weekend was undeniably a triumphant one, despite having a bit of a shaky start following a broken drive belt during Friday night's initial runs.

Larry McBride, who turned 64 this year, is a staple in the NHRA, and gained the nickname "Spiderman" in 1980, when he was seen nimbly moving around on Danny Johnson's race bike. Naturally, McBride was extremely proud to have been able to set a new world record, and in his hometown at that. In an article published by the NHRA, McBride explains what went on during the record-setting run. "It got a little bit loose, and I had to pedal it a little bit—you know, just grabbed the rear brake—to get it caught back up, and, boy, really run a good back half. I knew I went awful fast. I didn't really realize I went 268, but I knew it was really fast."

You see, the thing with speed records is that you just get faster and faster. Inevitably, the question of whether or not McBride has intentions of breaking this newly set record was raised. Unsurprisingly, McBride is confident that he could have easily set a much higher speed. “I'll be honest with you. If we were to get another run tonight, I think we would probably run to 270, 271. If I hadn't had to pedal it on that run it would have been 270 that pass."