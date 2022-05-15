Gilera is an Italian brand owned by the Piaggio Group since 1969, and it’s recently announced the dates of its Gilera Historic Rally happening from June 4 to 5, 2022.

The brand might not be familiar to the rest of the world since Gilera motorcycles are available only in select markets across Europe and the rest of the world. The brand produces scooters, standard bikes, and sportbikes, but it also has a rich history of models and a selection of fans who are still riding their vintage Gileras to this day. One day, the Italian brand could come back to the mainstream if rumors are to hold any truth.

After five years, the rally is kicking off once again due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide phenomenon forced Gilera to postpone the event by two years marking the second time in the brand’s history that it adjusted its timetable for its gathering.

Gilera actually postponed its event back in 2009 in order to synchronize the event clock with the centennial anniversary of the first-ever motorcycle built by the Italian brand called the VT 317. Also, according to Moto.it, scheduling the event has also proved to be difficult, however, this year the event will kick off this June for all Gilera fans to attend.

The first weekend of June will be the target date for the 2022 edition of the Historic Rally, and it will also be a part of the Monza Sports Festival.

Program details are as follows:

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Exhibition of historic Gilera cars at the paddock of Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

Inauguration of the exhibition at Sala del Camino

Sunday, June 5, 2022

City parade

Transfer to the Park of Monza

Parade on track

If you do find yourself in Italy and want to participate, you can fill out the pre-registration forms at Gilera’s dedicated website or you can consult the Historical Gilera Register’s Facebook page.