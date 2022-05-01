New for the year 2022, X-Lite’s back with its special editions of its top-spec X803 RS Carbon helmet with the Iridium edition, which sees the lid comes with a special reflective lens.

Adding style points to an already-stylish lid is easy enough if you have an iridium lens on top. The top-of-the-line X-Lite X803 RS Ultra Carbon is a helmet that is present in the racing world thanks to its sister model the X-Lite X803-P which is FIM homologated. The iridium edition is a play on the gold and silver editions that launched prior with all three again adding an iridium lens to the dark smoke and clear visors.

The RS in the X803’s name stands for “Racetrack Setup,” and you can definitely see all of the work that X-Lite has put in to make this lid as aerodynamic, light, and as ventilated as possible for use in a full tuck, hard on the brakes, or dragging elbow in the corners.

Color-wise, the Iridium lens does most of the work to give the helmet a unique look. The lid is made out of X-Lite’s Ultra Carbon shell and it is plain carbon with a glossy finish with hits of burgundy on the helmet’s vents and logos.

Speaking of that carbon shell, the helmet is extraordinarily light coming in at just 2.75 pounds (1,250 grams). X-Lite also fitted a clear spoiler at the back of the lid that is also removable should you prefer a less aggressive look.

The inside of the helmet features a washable interior that has an activated carbon fabric to mitigate bacterial growth and promote comfort. In the box, you will also find a Pinlock screen to keep the lens from fogging up.

Sizing runs from XXS to XXXL, and you can get the Iridium edition for about $685 USD (€649.99 EUR). If it’s not quite your cup of tea, the X803’s Gold and Silver editions are still available for the same price.