German automotive icon Porsche presented its Mission E electric concept car at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. The road-ready Taycan production model debuted in 2019, but Porsche isn’t putting all its eggs in the electric mobility basket. Instead, the German automaker has diversified its portfolio with synthetic fuel projects, and it is doubling down on emerging energy sources with new investments in e-fuels.

Claiming a long-term stake in the sector, Porsche has invested an additional $75M in Highly Innovative Fuels Global (HIF). Under the agreement, Porsche will acquire 12.5-percent of the e-fuel manufacturer.

Porsche’s relationship with the Delaware-based company dates back to 2020 when the automotive brand invested $24M in a Chilean e-fuels refinery. The plant is slated to start producing hydrogen- and carbon dioxide-based e-fuels later in 2022.

The current round of investments will help HIF build synthetic fuel manufacturing facilities next in the United States in 2023. The firm also aims to erect e-fuel plants in Chile and Australia in 2024.

“Today is an important milestone in our commitment to e-fuels,” admitted Porsche head of procurement Barbara Frenkel. “We see our participation in HIF Global as a long-term investment and the use of e-fuels is, of course, of great interest to the automotive industry… it is also effective for aviation and shipping industries.”

Compared to conventional gasoline, synthetic fuel could reduce emissions by 85 percent. That goes a long way toward keeping legendary internal combustion models such as the Porsche 911 in the German factory’s lineup. Motorcycle manufacturer Ducati also dipped its toe into e-fuels before deciding to take over the FIM MotoE electric motorcycle race series in 2023.

Before the brand tests the new fuels in production models, though, it will turn to motorsport as a testing ground. Porsche intends to test the synthetic fuels at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023. With more than a year before the annual endurance race, the automotive icon still has time on its side, but tightening global emissions regulations are certainly pushing Porsche to adapt its long-running models to future technologies.