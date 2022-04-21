As worldwide COVID 19 restrictions lift, more events are returning to the global motorcycle calendar in 2022. Now it’s the Cologne Motor Show’s turn—or Intermot, as it’s more commonly known. Organizers proudly announced that Intermot 2022 will be open for the public to visit from October 6 through 9, 2022. Additionally, two press days will take place on October 4 and 5.

It’s been a couple of years since the last Intermot, during which so much changed for pretty much everyone. Still, the one important thing that hasn’t changed is a shared passion for life on two wheels, and that’s what Intermot wants to tap into when pulling its 2022 exhibition together.

What can visitors expect? Plenty of major exhibitors will be there—including BMW, interestingly, which previously opted not to appear at EICMA 2021. Other attendees that have already announced their plans to appear include Benelli, Brixton, FB Mondial, Honda, Horex, Kawasaki, Kymco, Lambretta, Malaguti, NIU, Triumph, and Voge.

As e-mobility and last-mile transport grows stronger—not to mention e-bikes and other powered two-wheelers that differ from the traditional motorcycle template—that will, of course, have a footprint at Intermot 2022. Currently, the organizers plan to split exhibitors up into six separate World-concepts: World of eNNOVATION, World of 125, World of Shop @INTERMOT, World of Parcours, World of Touring, and World of Heritage and Custom.

World of eNNOVATION will be dedicated to e-mobility. World of 125 will be dedicated to new and aspiring riders, as you may already have guessed. World of Shop @INTERMOT will do what it says in the name, and allow visitors to purchase items right on the spot. World of Parcours is the next step after World of 125, where a small circuit will facilitate people taking their very first rides on bikes. Finally, World of Touring and World of Heritage and Custom will both cater to the groups named in their titles.

As of April 21, 2022, tickets are not yet available to purchase for Intermot 2022. However, they should be available for online purchase sometime later this summer. Just like other events held during these times, be sure to pay attention to changes in local health guidance, as well as the current outbreak situation in order to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.