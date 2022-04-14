With spring in full swing and riders planning summertime road trips, the 2022 riding season is just shaping up. However, the weather doesn’t always cooperate out on the open road, so Spidi offers sport-touring and long-distance adventurers protection for all four seasons with the Crossmaster jacket and pants set.

Offered in both men’s and women’s sizes, the Crossmaster boasts an abrasion-resistant Polyester 600 shell. Under the tough exterior, the fixed mesh liner provides comfort and sufficient airflow in all conditions. For frigid conditions, a removable, 100-gram thermal layer keeps out the cold with a high collar and weather-proof barrier at the quick-connect jacket-trousers zip. When the rain clouds loom overhead, a removable H2OUT liner seals out water. In ideal conditions, multiple chest and back panels help the rider control ventilation.

On the safety front, the Crossmaster set comes with ForceTech armor at the shoulders, elbows, knees, and hips. Customers can also add a Spidi back protector to the jacket’s dedicated pocket. The Polyester 600 shell and interior armor results in a Class AA CE rating. Aside from the abrasion and impact protection, the Crossmaster kit also prioritizes safety with 3M Scotchlite reflective sections on both the jacket and pants.

Comfort isn’t lost on Spidi either, and tightening straps at the waist, wrists, arms, and forearms help riders personalize the fit. With six exterior pockets, two waterproof pouches, two interior pockets, and a large pouch at the back, the Crossmaster provides more than enough storage for the long haul.

For men, the Spidi jacket comes in beige/red, beige/fluo yellow, and black colorways while the trousers feature beige/black and black color schemes. Men’s sizes range from M-5XL. Women can pick between beige/red and black color combos for the Crossmaster set and sizes span XS-3XL. Regardless of gender, the Crossmaster jacket retails for $399.90 and the pants go for $299.90.