From November 18 to 20, 2022, the WorldSBK returns to Australia for its final round. The production-based series will return to Australia for the first time since February 2020, right before the global coronavirus outbreak began, to conclude this year's 12-round campaign. The season finals will be held on Phillip Island from November 18-20, making it a back-to-back event with the previous round in Mandalika, Indonesia.

The WorldSBK calendar has been updated for 2022, and the entire paddock is looking forward to returning to The Land Down Under for what promises to be a spectacular season finale. For the fourth time in the Championship's 35-year history, Phillip Island will host the season finale, the last time being in 1996. After 2022, the Australian Round is scheduled to revert to its previous status as the calendar's season opener.

The removal of the 13th 'TBA' round from the draft schedule disclosed late last year is the only major change, reducing the total number of events down to 12 from 13 in 2021. Aragon will kick off the season on April 8 to 10, with a two-day official test scheduled for this week, April 4 to 5, at the racing circuit in Spain.