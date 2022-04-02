After the cancelation on Friday due to freight delays, MotoGP race officials have announced that the weekend will kick off a little later than expected. Cargo from the Indonesia GP has gotten stuck in Kenya due to a technical issue with the cargo plane.

Even with those delays, however, the GP weekend is still pushing through along with Moto2 and Moto3 qualifying.

The delay happened on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, when the flight from Kenya was grounded due to a technical issue with the engine. A valve gave out in the airplane’s engine according to sources, but the issue was resolved and the flight took off on Friday morning. However, the plane was not expected to reach Argentina until around 9:00 p.m. local time. There were a few more stops along the way as well which include a Brazilian lay-by for a fuel stop.

The shipping delay has caused some teams to be bikeless until the issue was resolved. Gresini Racing and VR46 are some of the teams that had none of their motorcycles and less time to race-prep the bikes for the weekend. Despite that, however, the issue was resolved and the teams have since prepared and are ready to head into qualifying.

Race officials published that the MotoGP Free Practice 1 will start at 12:35 p.m. local time, on Saturday. Qualifying for the GP will be held at 5:05 p.m. after Moto3 and Moto2 qualifying rounds are held. The update was made about 24 hours ago, and it seems that the officials are right on time based on their latest update.

Currently, the qualifying races are being held with the first GP qualifying round happening from 5:05 p.m. to 5:20 p.m., with the second qualifying round happening after a short 10-minute break from 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Following that, the qualifying press conference will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. local time.