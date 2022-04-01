In recent years, the electric two-wheeler business has flourished, with new models appearing all over the world. Innovations in the field of e-mobility, in particular, have been spreading rapidly in India. Electric-powered two-wheelers are currently available in a variety of designs and sizes.

While electric scooters and commuters are quite ubiquitous these days, the occasional concept electric sportbike catches our eye. Trouve Motor, an Indian e-mobility firm, has announced plans to release a compact electric sportbike. The yet-to-be-named electric sportbike is expected to come with a 40-kilowatt motor and a host of technological capabilities. The bike would be unveiled in the second half of 2022 by the Delhi-based business. So far, nothing is known about the new machine, although there have been a slew of major announcements.

A 40 kW electric motor will power the fully faired sportbike, transmitting drive torque to the back wheel via a chain. Specifics surrounding the battery have yet to be mentioned. However, according to Trouve, the bike will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under three seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed is said to be around 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour).

In the new sportbike, electric powertrain technology is paired with an operating system that is designed to optimize itself using artificial intelligence technology. A full-LED lighting package, front and rear-mounted cameras, built-in GPS navigation, full-color TFT instrumentation and, of course, smartphone connectivity options are all included. Trouve also says that advanced electronic rider aids should be included in the mix, although the company hasn't specified which ones.

Nothing but a heavily concealed concept rendering, for now.

The intentions for Trouve Motor go beyond the future sportbike. There are also plans for a naked bike, a café racer, an enduro, a scrambler, and a classic version. All of these bikes, according to Trouve, will have a punchy electric motor, as well as high-tech electronic features with artificial intelligence capabilities, just like its future sportbike. As a result, the motorcycle would be able to learn how its user rides it in order to provide the most efficient and optimum performance.