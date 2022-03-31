More and more motorcycle manufacturers have entered the electric bicycle market in recent years. From Ducati’s Futa road bike to MV Agusta’s AMO RR, brands continue to forge a new path into electric mobility. KTM parent company Pierer Mobility also signaled its intentions when it purchased premium bicycle manufacturer Felt in November, 2021.

As more motorcycle OEMs make inroads into the growing industry, the Italian Bike Festival (IBF) will embrace the cross-pollination by hosting the 2022 event at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The fifth annual fest will highlight Italian tourism as the Emilia-Romagna region establishes 1000 km (621 miles) of cycle paths in the next three years.

"Our event generates an important impact on the territory, testified by an elaboration of Trademark Italia for the Observatory on Tourism of Emilia-Romagna," noted IBF Managing Director Fabrizio Ravasio. “The 2021 Italian Bike Festival welcomed 27,200 tourists, with an economic impact on the territory of €5.13M ($5.7M USD), of which over a third produced by the hospitality system such as hotels, B&Bs, apartments.”

Of the Misano World Circuit’s 80,000 sq. meters (861,113 sq. feet), 50,000 sq. meters (538,196 sq. feet) will be dedicated to exhibitors. IBF will utilize the remaining 30,000 sq. meters (322,917 sq feet) for demo rides and other initiatives. Alongside dedicated bicycle manufacturers like Cannondale and Cervelo, motorcycle brands such as Beta, Ducati, Aprilia, Fantic, Gas Gas, Husqvarna, and KTM will also attend.

"In the first edition there were a hundred exhibitors who gave their confidence,” revealed IBF Commercial Director Francesco Ferrario. “Next September we had confirmations from over 400 Italian and foreign brands and this growth trend underlines the role that IBF has played in the field of two-wheeled pedals, presenting itself as a point of reference also for professionals, from whom it is now considered an unmissable event.”

The Italian Bike Festival will take place on September 9-11, 2022, and we can’t wait to see what motorcycle OEMs bring to the party.