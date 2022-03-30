The 2022 MotoGP season must feel like Groundhog Day for Marc Marquez. After battling through a five-month bout with diplopia (double vision), the six-time MotoGP champ made a triumphant return at the season opener in Qatar with a fifth-place finish. Number 93 hoped to capitalize on that momentum at the second round in Indonesia, but the Repsol Honda rider never came to grips with the Mandalika Circuit or Michelin tires.

Despite several warnings during the weekend’s free practice sessions, Marquez continued to press his luck. That persistence resulted in two crashes during qualifying and one terrifying high-side during the warm-up session before the Grand Prix. That final crash left the nine-time world champion with a concussion and a new spell of diplopia.

Marquez isn’t throwing in the towel, though. The Spanish rider returned home to nurse his ailing vision, but he is also focused on returning to the MotoGP grid as soon as possible. Marquez may be adamant about his comeback, but the latest exam conducted by his trusted ophthalmologist Dr. Sanchez Dalmau shows that the MotoGP champ still has a ways to go.

“The second neuro-ophthalmological evaluation carried out on Marc Marquez this past Monday has shown a very favorable evolution in the paralysis of the fourth right nerve affected by the fall that occurred at the Indonesian Grand Prix,” explained Dr. Dalmau. “Recovery is not yet complete, and Marc Marquez must follow the established therapeutic regime with conservative treatment.”

For that reason, Marc Marquez will sit out the Argentinian Grand Prix, and Honda will tap veteran test rider Stefan Bradl to fill in. Bradl is no stranger to substitute duties either. In 2020, the German rider replaced Marquez for 11 of the 13 races due to a season-ending broken arm.

"The most important thing is sending my best to Marc and hoping that he recovers quickly,” stated Bradl. “Until then, I will do my best for Honda HRC and the Repsol Honda Team in his place. I have already done a few tests this year so I am familiar with the new Honda RC213V but, of course, coming into a MotoGP weekend is a different situation.”

Of course, the Argentinian GP has been canceled for the past two seasons as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the last time MotoGP raced at the Autodromo Termas De Rio Hondo, Marc Marquez won in flying colors. Unfortunately, that won’t be the result this time around, but Honda hopes to control the damage while number 93 recovers.