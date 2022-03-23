Italian chocolate confectionery company Perugina dates back to 1907. Over the years, the Perugia, Italy-based brand has produced chocolate bars, hard candy, nougat, and biscotti products. However, Perugina’s mainstay remains the Baci hazelnut-filled chocolate kisses. The company introduced the Baci line back in 1922, and this year marks the treat’s 100-year anniversary.

To help the iconic Italian chocolatier celebrate Baci’s centennial, Piaggio will release a special-edition Liberty 125 Baci Perugina. Imitating the classic Baci packaging, the Piaggio scooter will sport a navy blue paint scheme with decorative stars on the side panels and front bodywork. The seat also comes in chocolate brown and silver accents call back to the Baci kisses wrappers. Other than the Perugina branding and color scheme, the limited-tun Liberty 125 also comes with two helmets designed after the classic candy.

Gallery: 2022 Piaggio Liberty 125 Baci Perugina

4 Photos

Outside of the cosmetic changes, the Liberty 125 still boasts a Euro 5-compliant, three-valve, SOHC, 124cc single-cylinder engine. Piaggio claims the economical mill nets 94 mpg while pumping out 10.9 horsepower (at 8,250 rpm) and 7.9 lb-ft of torque (at 6,500 rpm). The hydraulic telescopic front end delivers 3 inches of travel and the preload-adjustable shock provides 2.9 inches.

The 16-inch front and 14-inch rear wheel accommodate tubeless tires and the 240mm front disc benefits from ABS but the rear utilizes a drum brake. With a 31.1-inch seat height, the Liberty 125 suits a broad range of riders, while the 27.2-inch width allows commuters to navigate through congested urban environments. Thanks to the scooter’s 1.6-gallon fuel tank, commercial riders will enjoy all-day riding. The 52.8-inch wheelbase and 273-pound wet weight should also help the rider whiz through traffic.

At €2,999 ($3,300 USD), the Piaggio Liberty 125 Baci Perugina commands a modest premium over the base model’s €2,700 ($3,000 USD) price tag. Baci fans can also enter a drawing for six Liberty 125 Baci Perugina scooters and 20 special-edition helmets hosted by Baci Perugina from March 21 to May 15, 2022.