It’s mid-season, and motorcyclists may want to get a few new pieces of gear before the summer months rollover. Before that, though, those that are still itching to ride may want to consider a few water-resistant pieces just in case the need to ride strikes.

You’ve probably (definitely) heard of Dainese. The Italian outfit is one of the most famous in the world and is one of the best suppliers for motorcycle-specific garments in the entire world. The brand has cemented itself in the industry sponsoring some of the most legendary names in racing—like Valentino Rossi for one.

While this pair isn’t for MotoGP or your average track day, it’s great as a glove for a rainy day. This pair is called the Stafford D-Dry, and it’s a rather plain-looking glove that is unexpected from a rather flamboyant brand like Dainese.

The Stafford is crafted from an abrasion-resistant synthetic fabric on the outer side of the glove, while the inner palm section is wrapped in Amica suede leather for you to get a good grip on the bars. The outer shell of the glove isn’t that ventilated, and it should keep you dry during the rainy season, but the real magic happens on the inside thanks to Dainese’s waterproof D-Dry membrane that resists water intrusion and offers a good level of wind resistance to keep your mitts from getting blasted while wet.

The cuff is a mid-length cut, and it features elastics on the wrist section with a velcro adjustment to keep water from coming in too easily while ensuring a secure fit. The gloves are also pre-curved for a minimal break-in period. Dainese also allows smartphone touchscreen compatibility, offering the Dainese Smart Touch technology on the index finger so you don’t have to un-glove to interact with your phone.

For safety, the gloves come with a reinforced palm as well as soft knuckle armor that strikes a good balance between protection and comfort. On the outer shell, you also get some reflective material in the knuckle area. For general use, these gloves are a great fit having been CE-rated EN 13594/2015 cat. II level 1.

You can get these gloves for a price of $79.95 USD. Expensive? Quite, but Dainese knows what it’s doing. Sizes range from XS to 3XL, and you can have it any color that you want, as long as it is black, but really it’s only available in black.