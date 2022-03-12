There are a few schools when it comes to motorcycle fashion. First, you have the power rangers that are decked out with colorful jackets, shin-high boots, and modern helmets. Then there are the more easy riders rocking some sleek casual gear that may or may not have a vintage twist.

So for the riders who adhere to the cafe racer, cruiser, or casual style, Rev’it has the perfect boot for you. Since 2013, the brand has been selling the Mohawk and has been a staple piece in the brand’s lineup ever since. These ankle-high motorcycle boots offer full protection from the ankle all the way to the toe, but it doesn’t have that characteristic toe pad that most riding boots have.

The result of this design choice is a sleek look. The boot has a more classic vibe that uses leather and suede from a cow to make it look like it’s a part of your everyday wardrobe. Rev’it uses water-repellent leather on the toe which also features a moccasin stitch for added style points. The heel and ankle section of the boot features a suede material that’s complemented by a gusseted tongue for added water repellence. If you look hard enough, you’ll find a Rev’it’s logo embossed into the collar, along with a reflective pull tab at the back. These boots aren't that flashy, but a little reflector doesn't ruin the aesthetic, right?

Inside, the boot features an OrthoLite insole that prevents bacterial growth to control janky smells from dominating the interior and it also provides nice step-in comfort. Securing these boots to your feet is a set of classic laces five pairs of punched and reinforced eyelets and two more pairs of hook-style eyelets.

Gallery: Rev'it Mohawk 3

4 Photos

On the protection front, the boots feature a molded malleolus protector on each side, reinforcement in the side panel, as as well as the heel and toe. The boots are also CE rated 13634:2017 level 2/2/2/1.

To add this stylish pair into your wardrobe, expect to pay about $250 USD (€229.90 EUR). Sizes range from a men’s 6.5 to 13 and it’s available in either black, brown, or olive green.